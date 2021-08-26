Now, you can travel in the state-of-art Vistadome coaches in West Bengal and Assam.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) informed on Thursday that it will launch Vistadome tourist special train services in two popular routes -- Guwahati-New Haflong in Assam and New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Junction in West Bengal. The services will start from this Saturday.

Timing and schedule:

Assam: The special Vistadome train service between Guwahati and New Haflong will initially run on two days a week -- on Wednesdays and Saturdays -- with stops at Manderdisa and Maibong stations.

The train will depart from Guwahati at 6:35 am and reach New Haflong at 11:55 am, covering a distance of 269 kms through the North Cachar Hill region. During the return journey, the train will leave New Haflong at 5 pm to reach Guwahati at 10:45 pm

West Bengal: The New Jalpaiguri- Alipurduar Junction Vistadome train will initially run three days a week -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The train will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 7:20 am and reach Alipurduar Junction at 1 pm covering a distance of 169 km through the Dooars Hill region of north Bengal.

During the return journey, the train will leave Alipurduar Junction at 2 pm and reach New Jalpaiguri at 7 pm. The train will stop at Siliguri Junction, Sevok, New Mal Junction, Chalsa, Madarihat, Hasimara and Raja Bhat Khawa stations

Vistadome train coaches:

The Vistadome coaches have large glass windows and glass roofs to provide 360 degree view of the open sky, mountains, tunnels, bridges, hills and lush green forests to the tourists. It will also have observation lounges for the purpose of site seeing.

The rotational seats of the coach are designed to provide added comfort to the passengers.

"Introduction of Vistadome trains are meant to help tourists experience the scenic beauty and to display the cultural heritage of the region during the unique journey," said NFR general manager Anshul Gupta.

The special trains will be run on the two routes considering the immense tourism potential in the sector, Gupta added.

Adding to that, NFR chief public relations officer Guneet Kaur said, it will help to generate additional revenue for the railway and also for local people of these areas.

“NFR hopes that the initiative to boost the tourism sector of Assam and north Bengal will be very well patronised by the local people as well as by visitors from other states," she added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.