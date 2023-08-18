Railways eyes ₹7,500 crore from leasing land for commercial use1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:56 PM IST
The move is part of the land monetization plans by Rail Land development Authority (RLDA), which is responsible for the redevelopment and commercial exploitation of surplus rail land.
NEW DELHI : Indian Railways plans to invite bids from private companies to lease out 84 surplus plots worth over ₹7,500 crore in the next 18 months, two people aware of the matter said.
