Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) has already announced to run 626 originating summer special trains and now decided to run 12 more Superfast weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season. The details are as under:

A) 02103/02104 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials (6 trips)

02103 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs on every Monday from 16.05.2022 to 30.05.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day.

02104 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs on every Wednesday from 18.05.2022 to 01.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Orai, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur, Banaras, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni Jn., Deoria Sadar

Composition: 14 Second class seating, 5 General second class including Guard's Brake Van.

B) 02105/02106 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials (6 trips)

02105 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs on every Wednesday from 18.05.2022 to 01.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day.

02106 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs on every Friday from 20.05.2022 to 03.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Orai, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur, Banaras, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni Jn., Deoria Sadar

Composition: 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Second class seating, 4 General second class including Guard's Brake Van.