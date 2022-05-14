Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian Railways to operate 12 more weekly summer special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur

Indian Railways to operate 12 more weekly summer special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur

The Indian Railways can use automatic railway track cleaning systems, the Internet of Things (IoT) with multiple sensors to monitor employees and tracks, drones to monitor and scan tracks for faults and pilferage, and prevent potential derailments. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 02:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Indian Railways will operate tweleve more Superfast weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) has already announced to run 626 originating summer special trains and now decided to run 12 more Superfast weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season. The details are as under:

Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) has already announced to run 626 originating summer special trains and now decided to run 12 more Superfast weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season. The details are as under:

A) 02103/02104 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials (6 trips)

A) 02103/02104 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials (6 trips)

02103 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs on every Monday from 16.05.2022 to 30.05.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day.

02103 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs on every Monday from 16.05.2022 to 30.05.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day.

02104 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs on every Wednesday from 18.05.2022 to 01.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day.

02104 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs on every Wednesday from 18.05.2022 to 01.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Orai, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur, Banaras, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni Jn., Deoria Sadar

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Orai, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur, Banaras, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni Jn., Deoria Sadar

Composition: 14 Second class seating, 5 General second class including Guard's Brake Van.

Composition: 14 Second class seating, 5 General second class including Guard's Brake Van.

B) 02105/02106 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials (6 trips)

B) 02105/02106 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials (6 trips)

02105 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs on every Wednesday from 18.05.2022 to 01.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day.

02105 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs on every Wednesday from 18.05.2022 to 01.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day.

02106 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs on every Friday from 20.05.2022 to 03.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day.

02106 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs on every Friday from 20.05.2022 to 03.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Orai, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur, Banaras, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni Jn., Deoria Sadar

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Orai, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur, Banaras, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni Jn., Deoria Sadar

Composition: 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Second class seating, 4 General second class including Guard's Brake Van.

Composition: 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Second class seating, 4 General second class including Guard's Brake Van.