Indian Railways will operate tweleve more Superfast weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur
Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) has already announced to run 626 originating summer special trains and now decided to run 12 more Superfast weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season. The details are as under:
