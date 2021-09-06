Indian Railways' North Central Railway(NCR) will start operating the cheaper AC-3 tier economy coaches from today in the train no.02403/02404 Prayagraj-Jaipur-Prayagraj (Daily) Special Express.

The new AC coach will have the capacity to take 83 passengers instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach. According to the Indian Railways, the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach.

The fare of this coach from Prayagraj to Jaipur is o­nly Rs.1085/- whereas, the fare of Conventional III AC coach is Rs.1175/-. Similarly, the fare from Prayagraj to Agra is Rs.740/-(Conventional III AC coach fare is Rs.800/-) whereasPrayagraj to Mathura fare is Rs.835/- (Conventional III AC coach fare is Rs.905/-).

These coaches are being used for the first time in any train in Indian Railways. These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches. The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs. In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety. Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.

According to reports, after the Prayagraj-Jaipur Daily Special, these coaches will be installed in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli, Visakahapatnam-Amritsar and Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express trains.

Features of the AC 3 tier economy coach:

-These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches.

-The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs.

-In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety.

-Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.

-These air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches are capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth

-Providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.

-Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative.

-Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

-The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

