These coaches are being used for the first time in any train in Indian Railways. These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches. The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs. In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety. Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.