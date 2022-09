Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will run 82 Festival Special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Puja/ Deepavali / Chhat Festival as per details given below:

Dadar-Ballia Triweekly Special (26 services)*

01025 special will leave Dadar Terminus at 14.15 hrs on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3.10.2022 to 31.10.2022 and will arrive Ballia at 01.45 hrs on third day.

01026 special will leave Ballia at 15.15 hrs on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 5.10.2022 to 2.11.2022 and will arrive Dadar Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

*Halts*: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Station, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj Jn., Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau and Rasra

*Composition*: 8 Sleeper Class, Three AC-3 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, 5 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.

Dadar-Gorakhpur Four days a week Special (36 services)*

01027 special will leave Dadar every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 14.15 hrs from 1.10.2022 to 30.10.2022 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 02.45 hrs on third day.

01028 special will leave Gorakhpur every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 14.25 hrs from 3.10.2022 to 1.11.2022 and will arrive Dadar at 03.35 hrs on third day.

*Halts*: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Station, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj Jn., Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Bhatni, Deoria Sadar.

*Composition*: 8 Sleeper Class, Three AC-3 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, 5 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.

Mumbai-Nagpur Weekly Superfast Special (4 services)*

01033 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs on 22.10.2022 and 29.10.2022 and arrive Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

01034 Special will leave Nagpur at 13.30 hrs on 23.10.2022 and 30.10.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.10 hrs next day.

*Halts*: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

*Composition*: Two AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including guard's brake van and one generator van.

Mumbai-Malda Town Weekly Special (4 services)*

01031 Superfast Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.05 hrs on 17.10.2022 and 24.10.2022 and arrive Malda Town at 00.45 hrs on third day.

01032 Special will leave Malda Town at 12.20 hrs on 19.10.2022 and 26.10.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hrs on third day.

*Halts*: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka

*Composition*: Two AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including guard's brake van and one generator van.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Special (4 services)*

02105 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs on 19.10.2022 and 26.10.2022 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day.

02106 special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs on 21.10.2022 and 28.10.2022 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day.

*Halts*: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj Jn., Gyanpur Road, Banaras, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni, Deoria Sadar.

*Composition*: one First AC, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur BiWeekly Superfast Specials (8 services)*

01043 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Sunday and Thursday at 12.15 hrs from 20.10.2022 to 30.10.2022 and will arrive Samastipur at 21.15 hrs next day.

01044 special will leave Samastipur every Monday and Friday at 23.30 hrs from 21.10.2022 to 31.10.2022 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 hrs on third day

*Halts:* Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

*Composition*: Two AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class including one Guard’s brake van.

*Reservation:* Bookings for special trains no.01025, 01027, 01033/01034, 01031, 02105 and 01043 on special charges will open on 25.9.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and on website at www.irctc.co.in.