Rajasthan may soon get the premium train service of Vande Bharat Express. According to reports Indian Railways may soon launch a Vande Bharat Express service connecting New Delhi and Jaipur. The travel time between the two cities is likely to be reduced to less than two hours from the current four hours time taken by the other express trains operating on the New Delhi- Jaipur route.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}