Rajasthan may soon get the premium train service of Vande Bharat Express. According to reports Indian Railways may soon launch a Vande Bharat Express service connecting New Delhi and Jaipur. The travel time between the two cities is likely to be reduced to less than two hours from the current four hours time taken by the other express trains operating on the New Delhi- Jaipur route.
At present, a total of eight Vande Bharat Express trains are operating on the various routes of the country with the latest being the Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express which connects the two Telegu-speaking states. The other Vande Bharat Express trains which operate are the New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Katra, Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai, New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysuru, Bilaspur-Nagpur and the Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express trains.
Railways Minister Vaishnaw said, "Vande Bharat is an outstanding train. It can travel 0-100 km in 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world take 54 to 60 seconds. The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane. It can provide the most comfortable travelling experience."
PM Modi during the inauguration of the Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express said seven Vande Bharat trains (already introduced) have covered the cumulative distance of 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth. More than 40 lakh passengers have travelled in Vande Bharat trains so far.
Vande Bharat Express comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with a capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation. The train is manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort. It has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class.
The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. Railways said that it will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.
*With inputs from agencies
