Indian Railways may announce to operate more special trains soon: Report

Also a report published earlier in the Mint Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said," “For some trains on reverse directions—from UP, Bihar to Mumbai, West Bengal to Mumbai, occupancy is increasing day by day. This is an indicator of picking up of economic activity. We are monitoring the occupancy of these trains. We are talking to states govt. We are keeping close watch on the covid spread," Yadav told reporters in a press briefing.