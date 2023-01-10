These projects are very crucial as both the Railway Section connects at Koraput and there was traffic problems for smooth train operations in Single Line Railway Sections and was causing delay in train movements. After thecompletion of doubling works, the train traffic will be easier and hassle-free. The above train lines lies in remote tribal areas of three states is in the focus for the development of work and is a part of the vision of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.