Indian Railways'East Coast Railway zone will operate a Sankranti special train to clear the extra rush of passengers from Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam.
The train No. 08505 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Sankranti special train will leave Visakhapatnam on January 11, January 13, and January 16 at 7.50 pm that will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 07.10 am.
In the return direction the train No. 08506 SecunderabadVisakhapatnam Sankranti special train will leave Secunderabad on January 12, January 14, and January 17 at 7.40 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 08.20 am. The train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Annavaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet, and Jagaon between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad stations.
People can book their advance tickets on the special train starting from today. Meanwhile, East Coast Railway has recently completed the Double Line between Koraput and Manabar Railway Stations under Koraput-Jagadalpur Doubling Project and doubling works between Koraput-Dumuriput & Dumuriput-Manabar Stations in Koraput-Rayagada Railway project.
These projects are very crucial as both the Railway Section connects at Koraput and there was traffic problems for smooth train operations in Single Line Railway Sections and was causing delay in train movements. After thecompletion of doubling works, the train traffic will be easier and hassle-free. The above train lines lies in remote tribal areas of three states is in the focus for the development of work and is a part of the vision of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
