Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the ensuing festive season, Western Railway has decided to run 5 more pairs of fully reserved festival special trains on special fare from Bandra Terminus to Bhuj, Okha, Bhavnagar Terminus and Bikaner.

The details of the special trains are as under:

1) Train No. 09417/09418 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Weekly Special

Train No. 09417 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Weekly Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 19:25 hrs & will reach Bhuj at 12:20 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 6th to 27th November, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Bhuj -Bandra Terminus Weekly Special will depart from Bhuj every Friday at 23:30 hrs & will reach Bandra Terminus at 15:40 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 5th to 26th November, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali and Gandhidham stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

2) Train No. 09255/09256 Bandra Terminus - Okha Special

Train No. 09255 Bandra Terminus - Okha Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Thursday, 4th November, 2021 at 09:15 hrs & will reach Okha at 04.00 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09256 Okha -Bandra Terminus special will depart from Okha on Wednesday, 3rd November, 2021 at 11.40 hrs & will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Rajkot and Hapa stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

3) Train No. 09139/09140 Bandra Terminus - Okha Superfast Special

Train No. 09139 Bandra Terminus - Okha Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 3rd November, 2021 at 11.00 hrs & will reach Okha at 04.00 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09140 Okha -Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Okha on Thursday, 4th November, 2021 at 11.40 hrs & will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar and Dwarka stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

4) Train No. 09453/09454 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special

Train No. 09453 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Friday at 09.15 hrs & will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 23.45 hrs, the same day. This train will run on 05th & 12th November, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09454 Bhavnagar Terminus -Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus every Thursday at 14.50 hrs & will reach Bandra Terminus at 06.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run 4th & 11th November, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar Gate, Botad, Dhola Jn., Songadh and Bhavnagar Para stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

5) Train No. 04706/04705 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Festival Special

Train No. 04706 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 8th November, 2021 at 17.30 hrs & will reach Bikaner at 15.15 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 04705 Bikaner - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bikaner on Sunday, 7th November, 2021 at 16.30 hrs & will reach Bandra Terminus at 15.45 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Railway will run a festival special train between Pune and Bhagat Ki Kothi. Besides this, Special Train between Surat and Mahuva will be augmented with additional coaches on temporary basis.

6) Train No. 01249/01250 Pune – Bhagat Ki Kothi – Pune Special (Weekly)

Train No. 01249 Pune – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will depart from Pune every Friday at 20.10 hrs and reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 19.55 hrs the next day. This train will run from 22nd October to 19th November, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 01250 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Pune Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Saturday at 22.20 hrs and reach Pune at 19.05 hrs the next day. This train will run from 23rd October to 20th November, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Lonavla, Kalyan Jn, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ahmedabad Jn., Mahesana Jn., Patan, Bhildi Jn., Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari Jn. and Luni Jn. stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Augmentation of Additional Coaches

Train No. 09049/09050 Surat – Mahuva Special will be augmented with five additional Sleeper Class and one Second Class Seating coaches. Ex Surat from 30th October, 2021 to 7th November, 2021 (except Wednesday & Friday) and Ex Mahuva from 31st October, 2021 to 8th November, 2021 (except Thursday & Saturday).

