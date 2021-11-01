Indian Railways to operate six additional festival special trains. Full list

Train No. 09417 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Weekly Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 19:25 hrs & will reach Bhuj at 12:20 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 6th to 27th November, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Bhuj -Bandra Terminus Weekly Special will depart from Bhuj every Friday at 23:30 hrs & will reach Bandra Terminus at 15:40 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 5th to 26th November, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali and Gandhidham stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.