Train No 04322 Bhuj - Bareilly special will depart Bhuj every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 17.05 hrs & will reach Bareilly at 20.35 hrs the next day. This train will run from 28th Oct, 2020 to 2nd Dec, 2020. Similarly, Train No 04321 Bareilly - Bhuj special will leave Bareilly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Sunday at 06.35 hrs & will reach Bhuj at 09.30 hrs the next day. This train will run from 25 October to 29 Nov, 2020. Enroute this train will halt at Gandhidham BG, Samakhiali BG, Bhildi, Palanpur Jn, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn, Beawar, Ajmer Jn, Kishangarh, Naraina, Phulera Jn, Jaipur, Gandhinagar JPR, Dausa, Bandikui Jn, Rajgarh, Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari Jn, Pataudi Rd, Garhi Harsaru, Gurgaon, Palam, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Jn, Ghaziabad, Pilkhua, Hapur, Gajraula Jn, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur and Milak stations in both directions. Train No 04322 will also halt at Getor Jagatpura station, whereas, Train No 04321 will have an additional halt at Malakhera station. This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second class seating coaches.