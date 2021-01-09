Railways has utilized the opportunity of the lockdown period and low train movement last year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) to complete all necessary infrastructure up-gradation works. Based on these improvements done by the Zone, the RDSO/Lucknow conducted oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) consisting of instrumented coaches of all classes at 130 Kmph speed during July and October last year. During this check, in addition to track parameters, other areas like signaling aspect, traction distribution equipment, locomotive& coach fitness were also checked and recorded.