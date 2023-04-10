Indian Railways to operate trains on Chennai-Bengaluru route with increased speed. Details here2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 09:53 AM IST
- Chennai - Gudur section became the first section in Southern Railway to be authorised for increasing maximum permissible speed to 130 Kmph from 110 kmph according to Indian Railways
Passengers travelling on the Chennai-Bengaluru route will take shorter time to travel as Indian Railways' Southern Railway(SR) zone has decided to increase the speed on several sections falling under its jurisdiction following an upgradation of the tracks.
