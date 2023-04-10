Passengers travelling on the Chennai-Bengaluru route will take shorter time to travel as Indian Railways' Southern Railway(SR) zone has decided to increase the speed on several sections falling under its jurisdiction following an upgradation of the tracks.

According to Southern Railway, passengers travelling on the Chennai – Bangalore Shatabdi will also witness a considerable reduction in journey time from June onwards. The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express is one the slowest Vande Bharat Express when it comes to the average speed of all the Vande Bharat Express operating in the country. The average speed of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express ranges from 75-77kmph.

Meanwhile, the new Chennai – Coimbatore – Chennai Vande Bharat will run at 130 kmph in Chennai – Jolarpettai section. This will greatly benefit passengers as the new Vande Bharat service will take only 5 hours 50 minutes to reach the destination from both ends saving one hour 20 minutes of journey time. Other trains plying in the section.

The fare of Train No.20607 MGR Chennai Central Station to Mysuru is Rs. 1200 for Chair Car and Rs. 2295 for Executive Class. The fare of Train No.20608 Mysuru to MGR Chennai Central Station is Rs. 1365 for Chair Car and Rs. 2485 for Executive Class. The Chennai- Musuru Vande Bharat Express will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the technological-software-startup hub of Bengaluru and the world-famous tourist city Mysuru. It will benefit software and business professionals, technologists, tourists, students, apart from regular passengers travelling on the Mysuru – Bengaluru - Chennai. It will offer airline-like comfort and redefine the travel experience by train.

Sections in which sectional speed has been increased to 130 Kmph

Over 413.62 Route Kms of Southern Railway network, the maximum speed has been enhanced to 130 kmph from 110 kmph as given below:

Chennai - Renigunta section spanning 134.3 Route Kms has now been authorised for speed increase from the existing 110 kmph to 130 kmph since 29th March 2023.

Arakkonam – Jolarpettai section (144.54 Km) has been authorised for increasing maximum permissible speed to 130 kmph from 110 kmph from 31st March 2023.

Chennai - Gudur section became the first section in Southern Railway to be authorised for increasing maximum permissible speed to 130 Kmph from 110 kmph from October 2022.

Sections with a maximum permissible speed of 110/100 Kmph in Southern Railway zone

In various important sections across the zone covering a network of 1218 Kms the maximum permissible speed has been enhanced to 110 Kmph and for a network spanning 406 kms the maximum permissible speed of various sections has been enhanced upto 100 Kmph during the financial year 2022-23.

Consequent to speed increase across various sections, 44 train services have been speeded up across Southern Railway during the year 2022-23 easing the travel time for passengers. This speed increase will also improve the overall efficiency of the zone besides giving a fillip to freight operations.