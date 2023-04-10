The fare of Train No.20607 MGR Chennai Central Station to Mysuru is Rs. 1200 for Chair Car and Rs. 2295 for Executive Class. The fare of Train No.20608 Mysuru to MGR Chennai Central Station is Rs. 1365 for Chair Car and Rs. 2485 for Executive Class. The Chennai- Musuru Vande Bharat Express will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the technological-software-startup hub of Bengaluru and the world-famous tourist city Mysuru. It will benefit software and business professionals, technologists, tourists, students, apart from regular passengers travelling on the Mysuru – Bengaluru - Chennai. It will offer airline-like comfort and redefine the travel experience by train.