Indian Railways to operate two trains with LHB coaches from Mumbai

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways have decided to replace the last rake of Train no 15645/15646 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Guwahati Express with LHB coaches on permanent basis for better safety and passenger experience
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone has decided to replace two rakes of train no 12111/12112 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amravati- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express with LHB coaches on permanent basis for better safety and passenger experience.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone has decided to replace two rakes of train no 12111/12112 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amravati- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express with LHB coaches on permanent basis for better safety and passenger experience.
The train with revised composition of LHB coaches will now run ex CSMT with effect from 15 June and ex Amravati with effect from 14 June
The train with revised composition of LHB coaches will now run ex CSMT with effect from 15 June and ex Amravati with effect from 14 June
Revised composition: One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, Two AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class, 3 General Second class, General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Revised composition: One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, Two AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class, 3 General Second class, General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Indian Railways have decided to replace the last rake of Train no 15645/15646 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Guwahati Express with LHB coaches on permanent basis for better safety and passenger experience.
Meanwhile, Indian Railways have decided to replace the last rake of Train no 15645/15646 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Guwahati Express with LHB coaches on permanent basis for better safety and passenger experience.
The train with revised composition of LHB coaches will now run ex LTT with effect from 25.05.2022 and Ex Guwahati with effect from 22.05.2022.