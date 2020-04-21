Indian Railways to provide 10000 water bottles per day to Delhi Police

Indian Railways, the country's largest transporter along with IRCTC and others has started to provide 10000 water bottles per day to the personnel of Delhi Police .

This comes at a time when the entire country is under lockdown till 3 May.

A senior railway official said that the water bottles are being provided by the catering arm of railways, Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and it has distributed 10,000 Rail Neer water bottles per day since April 16 from its Nangloi plant in Delhi. . These 10000 Railneer water bottles are of one litre each.

Till now 50000 water bottles have been distributed.

With the onset of summer in the national capital these police men have worked round the clock to not only ensure that lock down is implemented as required but also accompany the doctors and paramedics in various locations in challenging circumstances, the official added.

Indian Railways in a statement, it said since March 28, it has been providing cooked food with paper plates for lunch and food packets for dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources and NGOs.

"While delivering the food to needy persons, social distancing and hygiene are being observed. Distribution of food is being done with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of zones, state governments, district administrations and NGOs," it said.

More than 20.5 lakh cooked meals have been distributed through the IRCTC base kitchens in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Bhusaval, Howrah, Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Katihar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, Balasore, Vijaywada, Khurda, Katpadi, Tiruchirapalli, Dhanbad, Guwahati, Samastipur, Prayagraj, Itarsi, Vishakhapatnam, Chengalpattu, Pune, Hajipur, Raipur and Tatanagar, spread over various railway zones such as northern, western, eastern, southern and south central, till Monday, the statement said.

Of these, about 11.6 lakh meals have been provided by IRCTC, about 3.6 lakh by the RPF from its own resources, about 1.5 lakh by commercial and other departments of the railways and nearly 3.8 lakh meals have been donated by the NGOs working with the railway organisations, it added.