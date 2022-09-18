At present Indian Railways provide bed rolls comprising of one blanket, one pillow, 2 bed sheets and one face towel, are supplied free of cost to all passengers traveling by AC First Class, AC 2-tier sleeper and AC 3-tier sleeper
In a move that will benefit the passengers travelling in the economy class of the third AC economy class coaches, Indian Railways has decided to provide bedrolls to the passengers from this week according to various reports.
As of now, the bedrolls are not provided in the third AC economy class coaches. The report also mentioned that berth no 81,82 and 83 will be used for keeping linens as there is no provision for keeping bedrolls in AC 3 tier economy coach and the passengers who have booked their seats in those three berths will be shifted to an appropriate coach under the emergency quota.
As of now, Indian Railways provide bed rolls comprising of one blanket, one pillow, 2 bed sheets and one face towel, are supplied free of cost to all passengers traveling by AC First Class, AC 2-tier sleeper and AC 3-tier sleeper classes including those boarding from intermediate stations.
Earlier, Indian Railways March this year has removed the restrictions which was issued for the restriction on linen, blankets and curtains inside trains.
Railways decided to withdraw the above restriction with regard to supply of linen, blankets, and curtains inside the train and decided to provide bedrolls as per applicability during the pre-covid period.
In the event of a non-supply of bed roll for any reason, you will be entitled to a refund of Rs.20/- at the destination station. However, your claim for such a refund should be registered within 20 hours of the train’s arrival. Journey Ticket supported by a certificate from the Conductor or TTE regarding non-supply of bed roll is to be furnished along with your claim for refund.
