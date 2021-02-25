OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways to reactivate the facility of UTS on mobile App
If train is not cancelled but passenger does not want travel, the Indian Railways will return the full amount of reserved tickets (PTI)

Indian Railways to reactivate the facility of UTS on mobile App

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 05:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Indian Railways passengers can get a printed unreserved ticket through the UTS on mobile App

Indian Railways in a move to decongest ticket booking counters and to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms, facility to book unreserved tickets through UTS ON MOBILE app is being reactivated.

The Railway Ministry in a statement said,"Indian Railways unreserved train services are being introduced in a phased manner. In order to avoid any inconvenience to passengers in booking unreserved tickets and to ensure norms of social distancing at booking counters while purchasing the tickets, It has been decided that in addition to UTS on mobile App facility available on suburban sections, this facility may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal Railways."

The statement from the Railway Ministry said,"Zonal Railways have been instructed that whenever unreserved train services are introduced on any zonal Railway, the zonal Railway concerned may accordingly enable UTS on mobile app for issuing unreserved tickets."

Railways has made its UTS mobile ticketing application more passenger-friendly by adding two features on the Android-based platform.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the IT arm of Railways, has added important feature on the Android-run application to make payments and printing of tickets easier for passengers.

Passengers can get a printed unreserved ticket through the application. Until now, commuters could get paper tickets only at counters but this application has been integrated with the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) through which they can order a printed ticket, he said.

Passengers can use the UTS mobile application to book unreserved tickets for long distance trains as well with an option to get a print out of the document, he said.

