Indian Railways to reactivate the facility of UTS on mobile App

The Railway Ministry in a statement said,"Indian Railways unreserved train services are being introduced in a phased manner. In order to avoid any inconvenience to passengers in booking unreserved tickets and to ensure norms of social distancing at booking counters while purchasing the tickets, It has been decided that in addition to UTS on mobile App facility available on suburban sections, this facility may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal Railways."

