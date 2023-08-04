Rlys to spend 24,470 cr to jazz up 508 stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment over videoconferencing on 6 August. The stations to be redeveloped include 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, and 13 in Karnataka.