Due to the remodelling, Accident Relief Train (ART) can now be directly dispatched from Vadodara Yard to Ratlam side. This was not possible earlier. The nomenclature of lines in the yard are now simplified, which makes coordination easier. A Centralised Operations Centre has also been commissioned which is constructed by NHSRCL on the pattern on Air Traffic Control and offers a 180 degree view of the yard.

