Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone has decided to reintroduce the UDAY Express between Coimbatore and Bengaluru from next month."As approved by the Railway Board Train No.22666 / 22665 Coimbatore Jn – KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore (Except Wednesdays) UDAY Express trains are to be reintroduced with effect from 31 March," the Southern Railways said in a statement.

The UDAY (Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express is equipped with a host of new features such as infotainment system, with wi-fi, GPS-based passenger information system, food vending machines and an exclusive dining area for passengers.

Train No. 22666 Coimbatore Jn – KSR Bengaluru Uday Express (Except o­n Wednesdays) will leave Coimbatore Jn at 05.45 hrs o­n and from 31st March, 20222 and reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.40 hrs the same day.

In return direction, Train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru - Coimbatore Jn Uday Express (Except o­n Wednesdays) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 14.15 hrs o­n and from 31st March, 20222 and reach Coimbatore Jn at 21.00 hrs the same day.

Train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru - Coimbatore Jn Uday Express (Except o­n Wednesdays) will have an additional stoppage at Coimbatore North.

Composition: 7 - Air conditioned Double Decker Coaches, 2 – Second Class Chair Cars, 1 - Second Class cum Luggage/Brake Van & 1- Luggage Brake and Generator Car

The details of timings and Train No. 22666 / 22665 Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore (Except Wednesdays) UDAY Express (Timings in hours).

