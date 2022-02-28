OPEN APP
Indian Railways: The UDAY (Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express is equipped with a host of new features.
 1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2022, 08:46 AM IST Livemint

  • Indian Railways: The UDAY (Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express is equipped with a host of new features such as infotainment system, with wi-fi, GPS-based passenger information system, food vending machines and an exclusive dining area for passengers

Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone has decided to reintroduce the UDAY Express between Coimbatore and Bengaluru from next month."As approved by the Railway Board Train No.22666 / 22665 Coimbatore Jn – KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore (Except Wednesdays) UDAY Express trains are to be reintroduced with effect from 31 March," the Southern Railways said in a statement.

The UDAY (Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express is equipped with a host of new features such as infotainment system, with wi-fi, GPS-based passenger information system, food vending machines and an exclusive dining area for passengers.

Train No. 22666 Coimbatore Jn – KSR Bengaluru Uday Express (Except o­n Wednesdays) will leave Coimbatore Jn at 05.45 hrs o­n and from 31st March, 20222 and reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.40 hrs the same day.

In return direction, Train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru - Coimbatore Jn Uday Express (Except o­n Wednesdays) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 14.15 hrs o­n and from 31st March, 20222 and reach Coimbatore Jn at 21.00 hrs the same day.

Train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru - Coimbatore Jn Uday Express (Except o­n Wednesdays) will have an additional stoppage at Coimbatore North.

Composition: 7 - Air conditioned Double Decker Coaches, 2 – Second Class Chair Cars, 1 - Second Class cum Luggage/Brake Van & 1- Luggage Brake and Generator Car

The details of timings and Train No. 22666 / 22665 Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore (Except Wednesdays) UDAY Express (Timings in hours).



