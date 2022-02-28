Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone has decided to reintroduce the UDAY Express between Coimbatore and Bengaluru from next month."As approved by the Railway Board Train No.22666 / 22665 Coimbatore Jn – KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore (Except Wednesdays) UDAY Express trains are to be reintroduced with effect from 31 March," the Southern Railways said in a statement.

