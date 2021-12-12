Indian Railways’Western Railway(WR) has decided to replace three rakes of Train No. 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express with Tejas rakes Ex Mumbai Central with effect from today and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin with effect from 13 December.

August Kranti Rajdhani Express is the fourth Rajdhani to be upgraded with Tejas Smart sleeper coaches after the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express and Mumbai- New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

These new rakes have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coaches will provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU records the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor & energy meter. With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance.

The Railways have decided to introduce smart coaches in all the Rajdhani Express operating in the country in a phased manner according to various reports. Agartala -Anand Vihar Rajdhani was the first Rajdhani to get the smart coaches followed by Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express.

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

Here are the new features of this Rajdhani Tejas Express:

-PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System): Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

-Digital destination board: Flush type LED Digital Destination Board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row displays Train number and Coach type while second row displays scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages.

-Security & Surveillance monitoring: Six nos. of cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day-night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light conditions, Network Video Recorder are provided.

-Automatic Plug Door: All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. Train will not start until all doors are closed.

-Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

-Emergency Talk back for medical or security emergency

-Improved Toilet Unit: Provided with anti-graffiti coating, Gel coated shelf, New design dustbin, Door latch activated light, Engagement display.

-Toilet Occupancy Sensor: Automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach

-Panic Button in Lavatories: Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency.

- Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration (TASI): Two nos. of Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

-Bio-Vacuum Toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

-Stainless Steel Under-frame: Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

-Air Suspension Bogies: Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

- On Board condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel, to improve safety

-HVAC - Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system

-Water level sensor to indicate water availability on real time basis

-Textured Exterior PVC Film: Exterior is provided with textured PVC film.

-Improved interiors: Seats and berths having fire – resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

-Roller Blind on window: Instead of curtains roller blinds provided for easy sanitization.

-Mobile Charging points: Provided for each passenger.

-Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

- Upper berth climbing arrangement: Convenient upper berth arrangement.

Meanwhile, Western Railway has also decided to replace the conventional rakes with LHB rakes of Train No. 22927/22928 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express and Train No. 19031/19032 Ahmedabad – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Yoga Express. Train No. 22927/28 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express will run with LHB rakes Ex Bandra Terminus with effect from 15 December, 2021 and Ex Ahmedabad with effect from 18 December. Train No. 19031/32 Ahmedabad – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Yoga Express will run with LHB rakes Ex Ahmedabad with effect from 16 December and Ex Rishikesh with effect from 17 December.

