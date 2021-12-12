Meanwhile, Western Railway has also decided to replace the conventional rakes with LHB rakes of Train No. 22927/22928 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express and Train No. 19031/19032 Ahmedabad – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Yoga Express. Train No. 22927/28 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express will run with LHB rakes Ex Bandra Terminus with effect from 15 December, 2021 and Ex Ahmedabad with effect from 18 December. Train No. 19031/32 Ahmedabad – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Yoga Express will run with LHB rakes Ex Ahmedabad with effect from 16 December and Ex Rishikesh with effect from 17 December.

