Indian Railways on Sunday said that it is considering to reserve Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi for isoaltion coaches for the treatment of covid-19 patients.

Railways also decided to shift the operations of special trains that operate from Anand Vihar station to Old Delhi railway station from 16 June.

All five trains which operated from the station will now be run from Old Delhi railway station till further orders.

The list of five trains are 04009/10 Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari Champaran Satyagrah Express, 02557/58 Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express, 05273/74 Raxaul Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express, 02419/20 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Suhaildev Express, 02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express.

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier Sunday said the Centre would provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi in view of the shortage of beds.

At present the isolation coaches are kept in the Shakur Basti maintenence depot of Delhi but with the rising number of the covid-19 patients, Railways decided to use Anand Vihar Railway station also for covid-19 isolation coaches.

The Railways has already deployed 54 such coaches at the maintenance depot of the Shakurbasti station and is planning to deploy the remaining coaches on the seven platforms of Anand Vihar station.

Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike in the national capital, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, and the death toll mounted to 1,327, authorities said.

This is the third successive day when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,137 -- was recorded on June 12.

Fifty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.

*With Inputs from Agencies

