Indian Railways has decided to restore the services of many of its long-distance passenger trains as the country is recovering from the second wave of covid-19.

Indian Railways' Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR) has announced the resumption of train services between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station (SVDK) and Kamakhya in Assam. Both the places have religious significance for the Hindu devotees.

Subhanan Chanda, a spokesperson of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said, "The 05655 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra weekly special train will leave Kamakhya at 11am every Sunday to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3:45 pm on Tuesday. "It may kindly be noted that, on arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to prevailing Covid-19 health protocols of the destination state." In the return direction 05656, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya special express will resume its journey from June 30 onwards. The train will leave Katra at 3:45 pm every Wednesday to reach Kamakhya at 11:30 pm on Friday.

Halts:Goalpara, Kokrajhar, New Alipore Gate, New Cooch Bihar, Dhupguri, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Navgachia, Khagadia, Begusarai. , Barauni, Samastipur, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Sagauli, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations

