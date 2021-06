Subhanan Chanda, a spokesperson of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said, "The 05655 Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra weekly special train will leave Kamakhya at 11am every Sunday to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3:45 pm on Tuesday. "It may kindly be noted that, on arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to prevailing Covid-19 health protocols of the destination state." In the return direction 05656, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kamakhya special express will resume its journey from June 30 onwards. The train will leave Katra at 3:45 pm every Wednesday to reach Kamakhya at 11:30 pm on Friday.