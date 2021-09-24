Indian Railways have already announced the restoration of MEMU services on Mumbai Division on Vasai Road-Diva-Panvel sections from today.

Now, the MEMU services will run with revised train numbers as per the following timings. Also, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Railway has decided to restore MEMU services on Mumbai Division on the Boisar - Vasai Road-Diva-Panvel section.

Existing Covid-19 protocols mandated for EMU suburban services on Mumbai division will be followed for issue of tickets/passes and travel in MEMU services.

Diva-Vasai Road section:

01338 dep Diva 05.49 am Vasai Road arr 06.50 am

01339 dep Vasai Road 09.50 am Diva arr 10.50 am

01340 dep Diva 11.30 am Vasai Road arr 12.30 pm

01341 dep Vasai Road 12.55 pm Diva arr 01.55pm

01342 dep Diva 02.33 pm Vasai Road arr 03.25 pm

01343 dep Vasai Road 03.55 pm Diva arr 04.55 pm

01344 dep Diva 05.55 pm Vasai Road arr 06.55 pm

01345 dep Vasai Road 07.15 pm Diva arr 08.07 pm

Panvel-Diva-Vasai Road section (Except Saturday and Sunday) :

01353 dep Diva 09.25 hrs Panvel arr 10.05 hrs

01354 dep Panvel 10.30 hrs Diva arr 11.10 hrs

01357 dep Diva 16.25 hrs Vasai Road arr 17.25 hrs

01358 dep Vasai Road 17.35 hrs Diva arr 18.35 hrs

The following trains will run daily :-

· Train No 01339 Vasai Rd – Diva will depart Vasai Rd at 09.50 hrs and reach Diva at 10.50 hrs.

· Train No 01341 Vasai Rd – Diva will depart Vasai Rd at 12.55 hrs and reach Diva at 13.55 hrs.

· Train No 01343 Vasai Rd – Diva will depart Vasai Rd at 15.35 hrs and reach Diva at 16.35 hrs.

· Train No 01345 Vasai Rd – Diva will depart Vasai Rd at 19.15 hrs and reach Diva at 20.07 hrs.

· Train No 01337 Boisar - Vasai Rd will depart Boisar at 08.30 hrs and reach Vasai Rd at 09.45 hrs.

· Train No 01338 Diva - Boisar will depart Diva at 05.49 hrs and reach Boisar at 08.00 hrs.

· Train No 01340 Diva – Vasai Rd will depart Diva at 11.30 hrs and reach Vasai Rd at 12.30 hrs.

· Train No 01342 Diva – Vasai Rd will depart Diva at 14.33 hrs and reach Vasai Rd at 15.25 hrs.

· Train No 01344 Diva – Vasai Rd will depart Diva at 17.55 hrs and reach Vasai Rd at 18.55 hrs.

The following trains will run 5 days a week(except Saturday & Sunday) :-

· Train No 01358 Vasai Rd - Diva will depart Vasai at 17.35 hrs and reach Diva at 18.35 hrs.

· Train No 01357 Diva - Vasai Rd- will depart Diva at 16.25 hrs and reach Vasai Rd at 17.25 hrs.

· Train No 01353 Diva - Panvel will depart Diva at 09.25 hrs and reach Panvel at 10.05 hrs.

· Train No 01354 Panvel - Diva will depart Panvel at 10.30 hrs and reach Diva at 11.10 hrs.

