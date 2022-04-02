Indian Railways last month issued orders to resume the service of providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains, a provision that was suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The linen will include pillows, blankets, sheets and towels in a sealed cover.

Meanwhile, Western Railway(WR) zone is going to restore the provision of linen in 20 pairs of trains.

Provision of Linen Already Resumed:

· Train No. 20903/20904 Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Express

· Train No. 20905/20906 Ekta Nagar – Rewa Express

Provision of Linen from 1 April, 2022:

· Train No. 22944/22943 Indore – Daund Express

· Train No. 19307/19308 Indore – Chandigarh Express

· Train No. 12914/12913 Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express

· Train No. 19320/19319 Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express

· Train No. 19343/19344 Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express

· Train No. 19333/19334 Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express

· Train No. 19313/19314 Indore – Patna Express

· Train No. 19321/19322 Indore – Patna Express

· Train No. 12919/12920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express

· Train No. 12923/12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express

· Train No. 19301/19302 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express

Provision of Linen from 7 April, 2022:

· Train No. 12951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

· Train No. 12953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express

· Train No. 12957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

· Train No. 12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express

Provision of Linen from 8 April, 2022:

Train No. 12952 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express

Train No. 12954 H. Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express

Train No. 12958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

Provision of Linen in other trains:

Train No. 12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar Duranto Express from 12th April, 2022.

Train No. 12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore Duranto Express from 14th April, 2022.

Train No. 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duranto Express from 15th April, 2022.

Train No. 20913/20914 Rajkot – Delhi Express from 22nd April, 2022.

Train No. 22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa Express from 25th April, 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.