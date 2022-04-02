Indian Railways to restore provision of linen in 20 pairs of trains.Full list

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways last month issued orders to resume the service of providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains, a provision that was suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The linen will include pillows, blankets, sheets and towels in a sealed cover. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Western Railway(WR) zone is going to restore the provision of linen in 20 pairs of trains.

Provision of Linen Already Resumed:

· Train No. 20903/20904 Ekta Nagar – Varanasi Jn. Express

· Train No. 20905/20906 Ekta Nagar – Rewa Express

Provision of Linen from 1 April, 2022:

· Train No. 22944/22943 Indore – Daund Express

· Train No. 19307/19308 Indore – Chandigarh Express

· Train No. 12914/12913 Indore – Nagpur Trishatabdi Express

· Train No. 19320/19319 Indore – Veraval Mahamana Express

· Train No. 19343/19344 Indore – Bhandarkund Penchvalley Express

· Train No. 19333/19334 Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Express

· Train No. 19313/19314 Indore – Patna Express

· Train No. 19321/19322 Indore – Patna Express

· Train No. 12919/12920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express

· Train No. 12923/12924 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Express

· Train No. 19301/19302 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Express

Provision of Linen from 7 April, 2022:

· Train No. 12951 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

· Train No. 12953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express

· Train No. 12957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

· Train No. 12915/12916 Ahmedabad – Delhi Ashram Express

Provision of Linen from 8 April, 2022:

Train No. 12952 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express

Train No. 12954 H. Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express

Train No. 12958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

Provision of Linen in other trains:

Train No. 12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar Duranto Express from 12th April, 2022.

Train No. 12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore Duranto Express from 14th April, 2022.

Train No. 22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duranto Express from 15th April, 2022.

Train No. 20913/20914 Rajkot – Delhi Express from 22nd April, 2022.

Train No. 22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa Express from 25th April, 2022.

