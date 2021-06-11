Indian Railways has today announced the restoration of Rajdhani Superfast Special Express train between Madgaon in Goa and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi via Vasai Road-Surat-Vadodara with effect from 18 June for the convenience of railway passengers and to meet the travel demand.

Timings of the train:

﻿Train No. 02413 Madgaon – Hazrat Nizamuddin Special will depart from Madgaon at 08.00 hrs every Sunday & Monday and will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 12.30 hrs on next day. This train will run w.e.f. 20th June, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 02414 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Madgaon Special will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 06.16 hrs every Friday & Saturday and will reach Madgaon at 08.00 hrs on next day. This train will run w.e.f. 18th June, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara stations over Western Railway. This train comprises of AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier and Pantry Car coaches.

Railways have also decided to run fully reserved superfast Duranto special trains on special charges between Mumbai and Howrah.

02095 Duronto special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 17.15 hrs on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday with effect from 13.6.2021 to 30.6.2021 and arrive Howrah at 20.05 hrs next day.

02096 Duronto special will leave Howrah at 05.45 hrs on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with effect from 11.6.2021 to 29.6.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 08.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Bhusaval, Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur and Tatanagar

Composition: One AC First Class, Three AC-2 Tier,Twelve AC-3 Tier, one pantry car

Reservation: Bookings for fully reserved superfast special train No. 02095 on flexi fare will open on 12 June at all computerised reservation centers and on webs

