﻿Train No. 02413 Madgaon – Hazrat Nizamuddin Special will depart from Madgaon at 08.00 hrs every Sunday & Monday and will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 12.30 hrs on next day. This train will run w.e.f. 20th June, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 02414 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Madgaon Special will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 06.16 hrs every Friday & Saturday and will reach Madgaon at 08.00 hrs on next day. This train will run w.e.f. 18th June, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara stations over Western Railway. This train comprises of AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier and Pantry Car coaches.