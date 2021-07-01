Indian Railways' Western Railway Zone has decided to restore the service of Train No 02953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizammudin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special from 3 July. Similarly, Train No 02954 H. Nizammudin - Mumbai Central – August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special will be restored from 4 July.

Similarly, Railways also decided to increase the frequency of train no. 01221 / 01222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special from 4 times a week to daily from today

01221 CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin special will now run daily from 1.7.2021 till further advice. 01222 Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT special will now run daily from 2.7.2021 till further advice.

For detailed information passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. It is worth mentioning that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

Meanwhile, as the covid-19 shows a decreasing trend, the railways is carrying more passengers from labour-supplying states to cities.Indian Railways has added 660 more trains in June to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers and clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters, it said in a statement.

During the pre-Covid times, about 1,768 mail and express trains were operating daily on an average.

