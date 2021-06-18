Indian Railways' South Western Railway zone has announced the restoration of its special trains from the city of Bengaluru as the state of Karnataka is slowly beginning to ease the curbs put to stop the spread of covid-19 in the state. As per an official release by South Western Railway, it is decided to restore the services of special trains.

List of trains to be restored by the Indian Railways from Bengaluru in next few days:

1. Train No. 06201 Mysuru - KSR Bengaluru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Mysuru from 18 June to until further advice.

2. Train No. 06202 KSR Bengaluru - Mysuru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 19 June until further advice.

3. Train No. 06529 KSR Bengaluru - Talguppa Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 18 June until further advice.

4. Train No. 06530 Talguppa - KSR Bengaluru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Talguppa from 19 June until further advice.

5. Train No. 02725 KSR Bengaluru - Dharwad Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 18 June until further advice.

6. Train No. 02726 Dharwad - KSR Bengaluru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Dharwad from 19 June until further advice.

7. Train No. 02089 KSR Bengaluru – Shivamogga Town Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from 18 June to until further advice.

8. Train No. 02090 Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Shivamogga Town from 19 June until further advice.

9. Train No. 06583 Yesvantpur - Latur Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Yesvantpur from 18 June until further advice.

10. Train No. 06584 Latur - Yesvantpur Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Latur from 19 June until further advice.

11. Train No. 06271 Yesvantpur - Bidar Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Yesvantpur from 20 June until further advice.

12. Train No. 06272 Bidar - Yesvantpur Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Bidar from 21 June until further advice.

13. Train No. 07307 Mysuru - Bagalkot Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Mysuru from 20 June until further advice.

14. Train No. 07308 Bagalkot - Mysuru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Bagalkot from 21 June to until further advice.

