3 min read.Updated: 04 Jul 2021, 08:04 AM ISTLivemint
The zonal railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner, keeping in view the local conditions, the demand for tickets and the Covid situation in the region
Indian Railways in a gradual manner is restoring the services of many passenger trains which were suspended due to the rising cases of Covid-19 during the second wave.
Indian Railways is enhancing the number of special trains to facilitate the traveling public, to provide trains for the movement of migrant labour and to clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce the resumption of these 32 pairs of trains which include many prominent trains like Taj Express, Shan-e-Punjab Express and Garib Rath Express. Many passenger trains will resume the services starting from this week.
यात्रियों के लिये परिवहन सुविधाओं में वृद्धि करते हुए रेलवे, गरीब रथ, ताज एक्सप्रेस, शान-ए-पंजाब, व मुंबई सेंट्रल-हजरत निजामुद्दीन अगस्त क्रांति राजधानी एक्सप्रेस जैसी 32 रेल सेवायें शुरु करने जा रही है।