Indian Railways in a gradual manner is restoring the services of many passenger trains which were suspended due to the rising cases of Covid-19 during the second wave.

Indian Railways is enhancing the number of special trains to facilitate the traveling public, to provide trains for the movement of migrant labour and to clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce the resumption of these 32 pairs of trains which include many prominent trains like Taj Express, Shan-e-Punjab Express and Garib Rath Express. Many passenger trains will resume the services starting from this week.

List of trains whose services will be restored by the Indian Railways

04060 Anand Vihar (T) - Muzaffarpur Garib Rath Express Special

04059 Muzaffarpur - Anand Vihar (T) Garib Rath Express Special

04062 New Delhi-Jhansi Taj Superfast Express Special

04061 Jhansi - New Delhi Taj Superfast Express Special

04064 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bhusaval Jn Superfast Special Express

04063 Bhusaval - Nizamuddin Superfast Special Express

04080 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Raigarh Special

04079 Raigarh - Hazrat Nizamuddin Special

04066 Anand Vihar-Haldia Special

04065 Haldia-Anand Vihar Special

04067 New Delhi-Amritsar Shane Punjab Special

04068 Amritsar New Delhi Shane Punjab Special

04070 Anand Vihar-Jogbani Special

04069 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Special

04033 Delhi-Katra Jammu Mail Express Special

04034 Katra-Delhi Jammu Mail Express Special

04072 New Delhi-Pondicherry Superfast Express

04071 Pondicherry-New Delhi Superfast Express

04074 Anand Vihar-Gaya Garib Rath Express Special

04073 Gaya - Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express Special

04077 Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express

04078 Pathankot - Delhi Superfast Express

04688 Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express Special

04687 Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath Special

04690 Jammu Tawi - Kathgodam Garib Rath Express

04689 Kathgodam - Jammu Garib Rath Express Special

04692 Amritsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Superfast Express Special

04691 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Superfast Express Special

04694 Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Central Superfast Express Special

04693 Kanpur Central-Jammu Tawi Superfast Express Special

04696 Amritsar-Kochuveli Superfast Express Special

04695 Kochuveli-Amritsar Special

04698 Jammu Tawi - Barauni Mourdhaj Superfast Express Special

04697 Barauni - Jammu Mourdhaj Superfast Express Special

04656 Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra -Ghazipur City Express Special

04655 Ghazipur City -Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra Express Special

04684 Amritsar-Lal kuan Special Express

04683 Lal Kuan-Amritsar Special Express

04624 Firozpur Cantt Jn - Chhindwara Jn Patalkot Express Special

04623 Chhindwara Jn - Firozpur Cantt Jn Patalkot Express Special

04663 Dehradun-Amritsar Express Special

04664 Amritsar-Dehradun Express Special

04681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Intercity Express Special

04682 Jalandhar City - New Delhi Intercity Express Special

04666 Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express Special

04665 New Delhi-Amritsar Intercity Express Special

04270 Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity Express Special

04269 Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity Express Special

04250 Anand Vihar (T) – Varanasi Jn Garib Rath Express Special

04249 Varanasi Jn - Anand Vihar (T) Garib Rath Express Special

04314 Bareilly-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) Express Special

04313 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) - Bareilly Express Special

04560 Chandigarh – Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Special

04559 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Kerala Sampark Kranti Superfast Special Express

04561 Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Superfast Express Special

04562 Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Superfast Express Special

04564 Chandigarh-Madgaon Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Special

04563 Madgaon-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Special

04535 Kalka-Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra Express Special

04536 Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra-Kalka Express Special

04534 Ambala Cantt Jn-Barauni Jn Harihar Express Special

04533 Barauni Jn - Ambala Cantt Jn Harihar Express Special

04566 Kalka-Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express

04565 Sainagar Shirdi- Kalka Superfast Express

