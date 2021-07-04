Indian Railways in a gradual manner is restoring the services of many passenger trains which were suspended due to the rising cases of Covid-19 during the second wave.
Indian Railways is enhancing the number of special trains to facilitate the traveling public, to provide trains for the movement of migrant labour and to clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce the resumption of these 32 pairs of trains which include many prominent trains like Taj Express, Shan-e-Punjab Express and Garib Rath Express. Many passenger trains will resume the services starting from this week.
List of trains whose services will be restored by the Indian Railways
04060 Anand Vihar (T) - Muzaffarpur Garib Rath Express Special
04059 Muzaffarpur - Anand Vihar (T) Garib Rath Express Special
04062 New Delhi-Jhansi Taj Superfast Express Special
04061 Jhansi - New Delhi Taj Superfast Express Special
04064 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bhusaval Jn Superfast Special Express
04063 Bhusaval - Nizamuddin Superfast Special Express
04080 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Raigarh Special
04079 Raigarh - Hazrat Nizamuddin Special
04066 Anand Vihar-Haldia Special
04065 Haldia-Anand Vihar Special
04067 New Delhi-Amritsar Shane Punjab Special
04068 Amritsar New Delhi Shane Punjab Special
04070 Anand Vihar-Jogbani Special
04069 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Special
04033 Delhi-Katra Jammu Mail Express Special
04034 Katra-Delhi Jammu Mail Express Special
04072 New Delhi-Pondicherry Superfast Express
04071 Pondicherry-New Delhi Superfast Express
04074 Anand Vihar-Gaya Garib Rath Express Special
04073 Gaya - Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express Special
04077 Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express
04078 Pathankot - Delhi Superfast Express
04688 Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express Special
04687 Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath Special
04690 Jammu Tawi - Kathgodam Garib Rath Express
04689 Kathgodam - Jammu Garib Rath Express Special
04692 Amritsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Superfast Express Special
04691 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Superfast Express Special
04694 Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Central Superfast Express Special
04693 Kanpur Central-Jammu Tawi Superfast Express Special
04696 Amritsar-Kochuveli Superfast Express Special
04695 Kochuveli-Amritsar Special
04698 Jammu Tawi - Barauni Mourdhaj Superfast Express Special
04697 Barauni - Jammu Mourdhaj Superfast Express Special
04656 Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra -Ghazipur City Express Special
04655 Ghazipur City -Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra Express Special
04684 Amritsar-Lal kuan Special Express
04683 Lal Kuan-Amritsar Special Express
04624 Firozpur Cantt Jn - Chhindwara Jn Patalkot Express Special
04623 Chhindwara Jn - Firozpur Cantt Jn Patalkot Express Special
04663 Dehradun-Amritsar Express Special
04664 Amritsar-Dehradun Express Special
04681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Intercity Express Special
04682 Jalandhar City - New Delhi Intercity Express Special
04666 Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express Special
04665 New Delhi-Amritsar Intercity Express Special
04270 Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity Express Special
04269 Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity Express Special
04250 Anand Vihar (T) – Varanasi Jn Garib Rath Express Special
04249 Varanasi Jn - Anand Vihar (T) Garib Rath Express Special
04314 Bareilly-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) Express Special
04313 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) - Bareilly Express Special
04560 Chandigarh – Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Special
04559 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Kerala Sampark Kranti Superfast Special Express
04561 Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Superfast Express Special
04562 Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Superfast Express Special
04564 Chandigarh-Madgaon Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Special
04563 Madgaon-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Special
04535 Kalka-Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra Express Special
04536 Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra-Kalka Express Special
04534 Ambala Cantt Jn-Barauni Jn Harihar Express Special
04533 Barauni Jn - Ambala Cantt Jn Harihar Express Special
04566 Kalka-Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express
04565 Sainagar Shirdi- Kalka Superfast Express