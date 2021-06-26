Indian Railways has been operationalising the special trains from this month to allow the movement of people as the number of new covid-19 are coming down. In a statement, Railways said that it will restore the services of special trains connecting Maharashtra with various parts of the country.

Extension of running of Special Trains from Mumbai:

02107 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Lucknow Junction special with effect from 03.7.2021 to 30.10.2021

02108 Lucknow Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special with effect from 04.7.2021 to 31.10.2021

02165 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur special with effect from 01.7.2021 to 28.10.2021

02166 Gorakhpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special with effect from 02.7.2021 to 29.10.2021

01079 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur special with effect from 08.7.2021 to 28.10.2021

01080 Gorakhpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special with effect from 10.7.2021 to 30.10.2021

02101 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Howrah special with effect from 02.7.2021 to 30.10.2021

02102 Howrah- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special with effect from 04.7.2021 to 01.11.2021

Extension of Run of Special Trains between Pune and Darbhanga / Lucknow / Gorakhpur/ Manduadih

01033 Pune-Darbhanga special with effect from 07.7.2021 to 27.10.2021

01034 Darbhanga-Pune special with effect from 09.7.2021 to 29.10.2021

01407 Pune-Lucknow Junction special with effect from 06.7.2021 to 26.10.2021

01408 Lucknow Junction-Pune special with effect from 08.7.2021 to 28.10.2021

01115 Pune-Gorakhpur special with effect from 08.7.2021 to 28.10.2021

01116 Gorakhpur-Pune special with effect from 10.7.2021 to 30.10.2021

02135 Pune- Manduadih special with effect from 05.7.2021 to 25.10.2021

02136 Manduadih -Pune special with effect from 07.7.2021 to 27.10.2021

Additional Weekly Superfast Special Train between Pune and Lucknow

02099 Weekly superfast special will leave Pune at 11.30 hrs every Tuesday with effect from 06.7.2021 to 26.10.2021 and arrive Lucknow Junction at 13.15 hrs next day.

02100 Weekly superfast special will leave Lucknow Junction at 16.20 hrs every Wednesday with effect from 07.7.2021 to 27.10.2021 and arrive Pune at 18.45 hrs next day

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Orai and Kanpur Central

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Four AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 Second Class seating.

Railways have decided to restore the services of special trains between CSMT and Pune / Manmad / Jalna on existing route / timings and with revised composition till further advise as per details below:

02123 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Pune Deccan Queen Special Journey Commencing on 25.6.2021 till further advice

02124 Pune- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Deccan Queen Special Journey Commencing on 26.6.2021 till further advice

Composition: Four AC Chair Car, 10 Second Class Seating, 2 second class cum guard’s brake vans, one pantry car

02109 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Manmad Panchvati Special Journey Commencing on 26.6.2021 till further advice

02110 Manmad- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Panchvati Special Journey Commencing on 25.6.2021 till further advice

02271 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Jalna Janshatabdi Special Journey Commencing on 25.6.2021 till further advice

02272 Jalna- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Janshatabdi Special Journey Commencing on 26.6.2021 till further advice

Composition of 02109/02110 and 02271/02272: Two AC Chair Car, 12 Second Class Seating

01007 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Pune Deccan Express special journey commencing on 26.6.2021 till further advice

01008 Pune-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Deccan Express special journey commencing on 26.6.2021 till further advice

Composition: 10 second seating, 3 AC Chair Car, one Vistadome and one second class cum guard’s brake van.

