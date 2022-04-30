OPEN APP
The Southern Railway will restore unreserved coaches in some trains from 1 May as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period. The railways have also issued a release that mentions the trains that will reintroduce the unreserved coaches. These include: 

  •  Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express, 
  • Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Junction daily unreserved special, 
  • Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express and their pairing trains. 
  • Yesvantpur Junction Mail Express, 
  • 6 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Express 
  • Mangaluru Central- Nagercoil Ernad Express. 
  • The Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express 
  • Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Junction Intercity Superfast Express 

