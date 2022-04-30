Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Southern Railways to restore unreserved coaches. Check full list here

Southern Railways to restore unreserved coaches. Check full list here

The railways have also issued a release that mentions the trains that will reintroduce the unreserved coaches.
1 min read . 05:07 PM IST Livemint

  • The Southern Railway will restore unreserved coaches in some trains from 1 May as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Southern Railway will restore unreserved coaches in some trains from 1 May as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period. The railways have also issued a release that mentions the trains that will reintroduce the unreserved coaches. These include: 

The Southern Railway will restore unreserved coaches in some trains from 1 May as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period. The railways have also issued a release that mentions the trains that will reintroduce the unreserved coaches. These include: 

  •  Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express, 
  • Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Junction daily unreserved special, 
  • Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express and their pairing trains. 
  • Yesvantpur Junction Mail Express, 
  • 6 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Express 
  • Mangaluru Central- Nagercoil Ernad Express. 
  • The Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express 
  • Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Junction Intercity Superfast Express 

  •  Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express, 
  • Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Junction daily unreserved special, 
  • Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express and their pairing trains. 
  • Yesvantpur Junction Mail Express, 
  • 6 Mangaluru Junction - Yesvantpur Junction Express 
  • Mangaluru Central- Nagercoil Ernad Express. 
  • The Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Daily Parasuram Express 
  • Mangaluru Central – Coimbatore Junction Intercity Superfast Express 