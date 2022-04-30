Southern Railways to restore unreserved coaches. Check full list here

Southern Railways to restore unreserved coaches. Check full list here1 min read . 05:07 PM IST
- The Southern Railway will restore unreserved coaches in some trains from 1 May as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period
The Southern Railway will restore unreserved coaches in some trains from 1 May as they existed during the pre-COVID-19 period. The railways have also issued a release that mentions the trains that will reintroduce the unreserved coaches. These include:
