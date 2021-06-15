Indian Railways decided to resume the services of its long-distance passenger train and some of its premium trains which were suspended due to the rising covid-19 cases in the second wave.

New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express

Some of the premium trains which will begin the services from this week include the 12002 / 12001New Delhi –Habibganj – NewDelhi Shatabdi Express which is one of the fastest running trains in India. The train will begin its services from 17 June.

Rajdhani Express between Chennai and New Delhi

Another premium train that will resume its service this week is Train No.02434/02433 Nizamuddin – Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Bi -Weekly Rajdhani Specials as detailed below:

Train No.02434 Nizamuddin – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Bi-Weekly Rajdhani Special o­n Wednesdays and Fridays will leave Nizamuddin at 15.35 hrs o­n and from 16th June, 2021and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 20.45 hrs, the second day until further advice

In return direction, Train No. 02433 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Bi -Weekly Rajdhani Special o­n Fridays and Sundays will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 06.05 hrs o­n and from 18th June, 2021and reach Nizamuddin at10.30 hrs, the second day until further advice.

Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express

Central Railway has decided to restore the services of Train No. 02189 / 02190 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Nagpur Duronto special services as per details given below –

Train no 02189 CSMT- Nagpur Duronto special restored to run from 16.6.2021 to till further advice.

Train no 02190 Nagpur - CSMT Duronto special restored to run from 15.6.2021 to till further advice.





Restoration of trains on Pathankot- JoginderNagar section

The 04601 Pathankot- JoginderNagar special will be restored from 15.06.2021 while its return service the 04602 JoginderNagar – Pathankot special will be restored from 16.06.2021.

The 04647/ 04648 Pathankot- Baijnath Paprola – Pathankot special trains will be restored from 15.06.2021 from both ends.

One minute additional temporary stoppage to 04647 Pathankot- Baijnath Paprola special will be provided at Nurpur Road (09.19), Guler ( 11.05) and at Kangra Mandir (12.05 ).In the return direction one-minute additional temporary stoppage to 04648 Baijnath Paprola - Pathankot special will also be provided at Nurpur Road (20.24), Guler ( 18.53) and at Kangra Mandir (17.51 ).

Apart from the above-mentioned passenger trains, the following super-fast trains will also resume services from this week:

Train Number: 02055, New Delhi- Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Special

Train Number 02058, Una Himachal- New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special

Train Number 02263, Pune- Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Duronto Special

Train Number 02446, Uttar Sampark Kranti Festive Special from Katra

