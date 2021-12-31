Indian Railways’ Western Railway(WR) has decided to resume onboard catering services with cooked food along with ready-to-eat in Rajdhani Express trains between Mumbai Central and Delhi.

The onboard catering services in premium trains which have the option of pre - booking of food is being resumed in two more trains of WR viz. Train No 12951/52 Mumbai Central – New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express & Train No 12953/54 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin– Mumbai Central August Kranti Express.

The catering services will be resumed for Train No 12951/12953 from 6 January, 2022 and for Train No 12952/54 from 7 January, 2022.

The option of opting out of the catering services for these trains shall also be available to the passengers.

It is hereby informed that the passengers who have not booked their food at the time of booking their tickets, can now do so by visiting the IRCTC website with the link https://www.irctctourism.com/BookFood.

It has to be done before the charting of the trains (four hours before the schedule departure of train). Similarly, in case, the passenger desires to cancel their food option, they can do so before the first charting of the train (four hours before the schedule departure of train).

The passengers having PRS counter tickets can also book their food using the above link. Passengers will be asked to input the PNR in the portal and pay online alongwith choice for Veg/ Non – Veg. In case passenger has not booked meal online and desires to avail catering service onboard, the same shall be made available subject to availability and on payment of ₹50/- per meal in addition to the applicable catering charges

Western Railways had earlier in the month the catering services had been resumed in Train No 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express and Train No 22209/10 Mumbai Central – New Delhi – Mumbai Central Duronto Express, while pantry services had started in Train No. 12955/ 56 Mumbai Central – Jaipur Superfast Express, Train No. 19045/46 Surat – Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express, Train No. 12931/32 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Double Decker Express and Train No. 22947/48 Surat - Bhagalpur Superfast Express.

