Indian Railways’ Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway(NFR) zone has decided to resume the services of daily Diesel Electric Multiple Units (DEMU) special trains. NFR will resume the four pairs of such trains in the north-eastern region of India.

These daily DEMU specials will resume between Siliguri junction – New Bongaigaon, New Bongaigaon – Guwahati, Guwahati – Haibargaon, and Guwahati – Silghat Town stations, according to a release issued by the NF Railway on Monday.

Moreover, an additional stoppage of the special train (No. 05928/05927) running between New Tinsukia and Rangia has been provided at Dikom station to facilitate parcel loading on an experimental basis for three months from September 14.

The Siliguri junction–New Bongaigaon–Siliguri junction daily DEMU services will resume from Siliguri junction on September 15 and New Bongaigaon from September 18.

The New Bongaigaon–Guwahati–New Bongaigaon daily DEMU services will resume from New Bongaigaon on September 16 and leave Guwahati on September 17.

The Guwahati– Haibargaon – Guwahati daily DEMU services will resume from September 16. Guwahati – Silghat Town – Guwahati daily DEMU services will resume from Guwahati on September 16 and leave Silghat town from September 17.

During the train journeys and on arrival at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to prevailing health protocols of the destination state. cooperate with the railway and respective state government officials in this regard, the release added.

