Indian Railways to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from tomorrow

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will resume e-catering services from tomorrow ( 1 February 2021). The services were suspended for almost a year following the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent unprecedented lockdown.

"Indian Railways to resume e-catering services from 1st February. This will further enhance the travel experience and passenger convenience as they can enjoy their favourite & fresh food during train journeys," Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.

Initially, services will start at 62 stations in the first phase starting from 1 February 2021 onwards. The stations selected for the first phase of resumption include New Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Patna, Vijayawada, Ernakulam, Ujjain and Panvel. You can find the full list here.

How to avail the e-catering services

The passengers shall avail the services of e-catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com.

E-catering orders through the telephone are also being restored over 1323 shortly.

Passengers can also download IRCTC e-catering app 'Food On Track' from the various app stores and avail e-catering services.

For the convenience of the passengers' option of cash on delivery has also been provided.

IRCTC had started this unique service in the year 2014 whereby passengers could order an array of food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while travelling on trains and get the same delivered to their seats at the railway station.

During the pre-COVID period, IRCTC had started clocking 20,000 e-catering orders per day.

Now, with the gradual resumption of passenger train services and amidst the new normal, wherein IRCTC is serving only 'Ready To Eat' meals to passengers on trains, there has been an increasing demand for resumption of e-catering services.













