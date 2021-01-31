Indian Railways to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from tomorrow

The passengers shall avail the services of e-catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com.

E-catering orders through the telephone are also being restored over 1323 shortly.

Passengers can also download IRCTC e-catering app 'Food On Track' from the various app stores and avail e-catering services.

For the convenience of the passengers' option of cash on delivery has also been provided.

IRCTC had started this unique service in the year 2014 whereby passengers could order an array of food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while travelling on trains and get the same delivered to their seats at the railway station.