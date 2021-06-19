3 min read.Updated: 19 Jun 2021, 11:17 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways'Northern Railway zone will resume many trains from the national capital as the number of new covid-19 cases are decreasing everyday
Indian Railways' Northern Railway zone has announced that starting from next week, it will resume the services of half a dozen Shatabdi Express trains and around 50 other passenger trains in the coming days. Railways had stopped operating a few trains starting in the month of April as the nation was witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. With the number of new cases coming down, Railways in a phased manner has decided to resume the services of the passenger trains.
Here is the list of Shatabdi Express which will resume their services:
05114 Chhapra Kachahari - Gomti Nagar Express Special
05113 Gomti Nagar - Chhapra Kachehari Express Special
02595 Gorakhpur - Anand Vihar (T) Express Special
02596 Anand Vihar (T)- Gorakhpur Express Special
As on Friday, about 983 mail and express trains are being operated daily, which is about 56 per cent of the pre-Covid level. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually in accordance with the demand and commercial justification, the railways said.
As on June 1, about 800 mail and express trains were in operation.
"During the period from June 1 to June 18, approval for operating 660 additional mail/express trains has been given to the zonal railways," it said.
These include 552 mail and express trains and 108 holiday special trains.
The zonal railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner, keeping in view the local conditions, the demand for tickets and the Covid situation in the region.
