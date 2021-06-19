{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Railways' Northern Railway zone has announced that starting from next week, it will resume the services of half a dozen Shatabdi Express trains and around 50 other passenger trains in the coming days. Railways had stopped operating a few trains starting in the month of April as the nation was witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. With the number of new cases coming down, Railways in a phased manner has decided to resume the services of the passenger trains.

02011 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special.

02012 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.

02017 New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Special.

02015 Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.

02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Jn. Shatabdi Express Special.

02014 Amritsar Jn-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.

02005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special

020056 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.

02046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.

02045 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express Special

02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special.

02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.

Other passenger trains to resume services:

Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Exp Spl.

02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti Exp

02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Sri Shakti Exp

04527 Kalka-Shimla Express Special

04528 Shimla-Kalka Express Special

04517 Kalka Shimla Express Special

04518 Shimla-Kalka Express Special

04505 Kalka-Shimla Express Special

04505 Shimla-Kalka Express Special

04051 New Delhi-Daural Express Special

04052 Daural-New Delhi Express Special

04640 Firozpur Cantt. Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Exp Spl.

04639 Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Exp Spl

02441 Bilaspur Jn. -New Delhi Express Special

02442 New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn. Express Special

04606 Jammu Tawi-Yognagar Rishikesh Express Special

04605 Yognagan Rishikosh-Jammu Tawi Express Special

04048 Dalhi Jn-Kotdwar Siddhaball Express Special

04047 Kotdwar-Delhi Jn. Siddhabali Express Special

04041 Delhi Jn-Dehradun Express Special

04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn. Express Special

2447 Bilaspur Jn-New Dein Express special

02442 New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn. Express Special

04606 Jammu Tawi-Yognagar Rishikesh Express Special

04605 Yognagari Rishikesh Jammu Tawi Express Special

04048 Delhi Jn.-Kotdwar Siddheball Express Special

04047 Kotdwar-Delhi Jn. Siddhabeli Express Special

04041 Delhi Jn.-Dehradun Express Special

04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn. Express Special

04515 Kalka-Shimla Express Special

04516 Shimla-Kalka Express Special

04210 Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express Special

04209 Prayagraj Sangam-Lucknow Express Special

04233 Prayagraj Sangam-Mankapur Jn. Express Special

04234 Mankapur Jn.-Prayagraj Sangam Express Special

04231 Prayagraj Sangarm-Basti Marwar Sangam Exp.. Spl.

04232 Basti-Prayagraj Sangam Manwar Sangam Exp... Spl.

05053 Chhapra-Lucknow Jn. Express Special

05054 Lucknow Jn.-Chhapra Express Special

05083 Chhapra-Farrukhabad Express Special

05084 Farrukhabad-Chhapra Express Special

05114 Chhapra Kachahari - Gomti Nagar Express Special

05113 Gomti Nagar - Chhapra Kachehari Express Special

02595 Gorakhpur - Anand Vihar (T) Express Special

02596 Anand Vihar (T)- Gorakhpur Express Special

As on Friday, about 983 mail and express trains are being operated daily, which is about 56 per cent of the pre-Covid level. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually in accordance with the demand and commercial justification, the railways said.

As on June 1, about 800 mail and express trains were in operation.

"During the period from June 1 to June 18, approval for operating 660 additional mail/express trains has been given to the zonal railways," it said.

These include 552 mail and express trains and 108 holiday special trains.

The zonal railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner, keeping in view the local conditions, the demand for tickets and the Covid situation in the region.

