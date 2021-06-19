Indian Railways' Northern Railway zone has announced that starting from next week, it will resume the services of half a dozen Shatabdi Express trains and around 50 other passenger trains in the coming days. Railways had stopped operating a few trains starting in the month of April as the nation was witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. With the number of new cases coming down, Railways in a phased manner has decided to resume the services of the passenger trains.
Here is the list of Shatabdi Express which will resume their services:
02011 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special.
02012 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.
02017 New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Special.
02015 Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.
02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Jn. Shatabdi Express Special.
02014 Amritsar Jn-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.
02005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special
020056 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.
02046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.
02045 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express Special
02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special.
02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special.
Other passenger trains to resume services:
Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Exp Spl.
02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti Exp
02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Sri Shakti Exp
04527 Kalka-Shimla Express Special
04528 Shimla-Kalka Express Special
04517 Kalka Shimla Express Special
04518 Shimla-Kalka Express Special
04505 Kalka-Shimla Express Special
04505 Shimla-Kalka Express Special
04051 New Delhi-Daural Express Special
04052 Daural-New Delhi Express Special
04640 Firozpur Cantt. Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Exp Spl.
04639 Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Exp Spl
02441 Bilaspur Jn. -New Delhi Express Special
02442 New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn. Express Special
04606 Jammu Tawi-Yognagar Rishikesh Express Special
04605 Yognagan Rishikosh-Jammu Tawi Express Special
04048 Dalhi Jn-Kotdwar Siddhaball Express Special
04047 Kotdwar-Delhi Jn. Siddhabali Express Special
04041 Delhi Jn-Dehradun Express Special
04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn. Express Special
04515 Kalka-Shimla Express Special
04516 Shimla-Kalka Express Special
04210 Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express Special
04209 Prayagraj Sangam-Lucknow Express Special
04233 Prayagraj Sangam-Mankapur Jn. Express Special
04234 Mankapur Jn.-Prayagraj Sangam Express Special
04231 Prayagraj Sangarm-Basti Marwar Sangam Exp.. Spl.
04232 Basti-Prayagraj Sangam Manwar Sangam Exp... Spl.
05053 Chhapra-Lucknow Jn. Express Special
05054 Lucknow Jn.-Chhapra Express Special
05083 Chhapra-Farrukhabad Express Special
05084 Farrukhabad-Chhapra Express Special
05114 Chhapra Kachahari - Gomti Nagar Express Special
05113 Gomti Nagar - Chhapra Kachehari Express Special
02595 Gorakhpur - Anand Vihar (T) Express Special
02596 Anand Vihar (T)- Gorakhpur Express Special
As on Friday, about 983 mail and express trains are being operated daily, which is about 56 per cent of the pre-Covid level. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually in accordance with the demand and commercial justification, the railways said.
As on June 1, about 800 mail and express trains were in operation.
"During the period from June 1 to June 18, approval for operating 660 additional mail/express trains has been given to the zonal railways," it said.
These include 552 mail and express trains and 108 holiday special trains.
The zonal railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner, keeping in view the local conditions, the demand for tickets and the Covid situation in the region.