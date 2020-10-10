Indian Railways to resume New Delhi- Katra Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways on 10 October gave approval to railway zones for running 39 new trains.

The Ministry of Railways said that these trains will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date.

The list of trains also include the second Vande Bharat Express train which operate between New Delhi and Katra in Jammu & Kashmir.It is a semi-high speed train and has remain suspended for nearly 200 days since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown tostop the spread of covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will operate six day in a week except Tuesday.Vande Bharat Express can run at a speed of 160kmph and is considered to be the country's first semi-high speed train.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had already started the New Delhi Varanasi Vande Bharat Express in the month of September.

Indian Railways suspended the operations of Vande Bharat Express on 23 March after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of covid-19 in the country. The second Vande Bharat Express train which operates between New Delhi and Katra however remains suspended

As of now Indian Railways have started the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express which will operate five days in a week except on Monday and Thursday.

Here's the full list of 39 new trains:

Loymanya Tilak (T) to Haridwar - Biweekly

Loymanya Tilak (T) to Lucknow - Weekly

Ajni to Pune - Weekly

Nagpur to Amritsar -Weekly

Kamakhya to Loymanya Tilak - Weekly

Kamakhya to Yesvantpur - Weekly

Nizamuddin to Pune - Weekly

Anand Vihar to Naharlagun - Weekly

New Delhi to Katra - Daily

Barmer to Yesvantpur - Weekly

Secundrabad to Shalimar -Weekly

Ligampalli to Kakinada town - Tri-weekly

Secundrabad to Vizag - Weekly

Santragachi to Chennai - Biweekly

Howrah to Yesvantpur - Weekly

Chennai to Madurai - Tri-weekly

Bandra (T) to Bhuj - Tri-weekly

Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar-Weekly

Bhubaneswar to Delhi-Weekly

Nizamuddin to Pune - Biweekly

Howrah to Pune - Biweekly

Chennai to Nizamuddin - Biweekly

Dibrugarh to New Delhi - Weekly

Dibrugarh to New Delhi Bi-weekly

Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin - Daily

Bandra to Nizamuddin - Weekly

Bengaluru to Chennai - Except Tuesday

Mumbai Centra to Ahmedabad - Except Sunday

Chennai to Coimbatore - Except Tuesday

New Delhi to Habibganj - Daily

New Delhi to Amritsar - Daily

New Delhi to Dehradun - Daily

New Delhi to Amritsar - Except Thursday

Howrah to Ranchi - Except Sunday

New Delhi to Shri Mata Viashno Devi Katra - Except Tuesday

Jaipur to Delhi Sari Rohilla - Daily

Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central - Except Sunday

Chennai to Bengaluru - Daily

Visakhapatnam to Tirupathi - Tri-weekly

