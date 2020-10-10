Indian Railways to resume New Delhi- Katra Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways to resume New Delhi- Katra Vande Bharat Express2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 07:35 AM IST
Indian Railways on 10 October gave approval to railway zones for running 39 new trains.
The Ministry of Railways said that these trains will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date.
The list of trains also include the second Vande Bharat Express train which operate between New Delhi and Katra in Jammu & Kashmir.It is a semi-high speed train and has remain suspended for nearly 200 days since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown tostop the spread of covid-19 pandemic in the country.
The New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will operate six day in a week except Tuesday.Vande Bharat Express can run at a speed of 160kmph and is considered to be the country's first semi-high speed train.
Earlier, the Indian Railways had already started the New Delhi Varanasi Vande Bharat Express in the month of September.
Indian Railways suspended the operations of Vande Bharat Express on 23 March after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of covid-19 in the country. The second Vande Bharat Express train which operates between New Delhi and Katra however remains suspended
As of now Indian Railways have started the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express which will operate five days in a week except on Monday and Thursday.
Here's the full list of 39 new trains:
Loymanya Tilak (T) to Haridwar - Biweekly
Loymanya Tilak (T) to Lucknow - Weekly
Ajni to Pune - Weekly
Nagpur to Amritsar -Weekly
Kamakhya to Loymanya Tilak - Weekly
Kamakhya to Yesvantpur - Weekly
Nizamuddin to Pune - Weekly
Anand Vihar to Naharlagun - Weekly
New Delhi to Katra - Daily
Barmer to Yesvantpur - Weekly
Secundrabad to Shalimar -Weekly
Ligampalli to Kakinada town - Tri-weekly
Secundrabad to Vizag - Weekly
Santragachi to Chennai - Biweekly
Howrah to Yesvantpur - Weekly
Chennai to Madurai - Tri-weekly
Bandra (T) to Bhuj - Tri-weekly
Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar-Weekly
Bhubaneswar to Delhi-Weekly
Nizamuddin to Pune - Biweekly
Howrah to Pune - Biweekly
Chennai to Nizamuddin - Biweekly
Dibrugarh to New Delhi - Weekly
Dibrugarh to New Delhi Bi-weekly
Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin - Daily
Bandra to Nizamuddin - Weekly
Bengaluru to Chennai - Except Tuesday
Mumbai Centra to Ahmedabad - Except Sunday
Chennai to Coimbatore - Except Tuesday
New Delhi to Habibganj - Daily
New Delhi to Amritsar - Daily
New Delhi to Dehradun - Daily
New Delhi to Amritsar - Except Thursday
Howrah to Ranchi - Except Sunday
New Delhi to Shri Mata Viashno Devi Katra - Except Tuesday
Jaipur to Delhi Sari Rohilla - Daily
Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central - Except Sunday
Chennai to Bengaluru - Daily
Visakhapatnam to Tirupathi - Tri-weekly
